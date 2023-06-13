World Fuel Services Partners With Scott Petroleum on Jamaica Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies will jointly supply VLSFO, 0.1% sulfur MGO and 2% sulfur HSFO produced at the Petrojam refinery in Kingston. File Image / Pixabay

US-listed World Fuel Services is set to launch bunker supply in Jamaica in partnership with Scott Petroleum.

The two companies will jointly supply VLSFO, 0.1% sulfur MGO and 2% sulfur HSFO produced at the Petrojam refinery in Kingston, WFS said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"With over twenty years of experience, Scott Petroleum Ltd. is well known to all players in the region for its exceptional service in physical bunker supply in Jamaica and has built an unparalleled reputation for reliability, safety, and efficiency," the company said.

"In combining forces, World Fuel Services and Scott Petroleum will offer a seamless and efficient supply chain for bunkering operations in Jamaican ports so that World Fuel Services customers can be sure they receive the highest quality fuel on time, every time.

"For any World Fuel Services customer bunkering in Jamaica, Scott Petroleum will provide bunker service delivery on the ground with knowledge of the local market.

"World Fuel Services will provide pricing solutions, credit financing and first-class operations support."