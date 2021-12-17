Terpel Panama Launches Balboa Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Terpel has been active in Panama for more than 40 years. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Terpel Panama is set to launch bunker sales at Balboa.

The firm will offer VLSFO and MGO deliveries by barge at the port, sister firm Copec Marine Fuels said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm will be using the 2006-built barge MT Venray for deliveries at Balboa, with 3,300 m3 of VLSFO capacity and 715 m3 of MGO, according to the statement. The barge has a pumping rate of 400-500 m3/hour for VLSFO and 100 m3/hour for MGO.

Terpel supplies bunkers at ports across Panama, historically mostly by truck. The firm has been active in the country for more than 40 years.