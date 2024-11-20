US Ports Funding Boost Under Bipartisan Infrastructure law

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Savanah, Georgia. File Image / Pixabay.

Ports in the US have received a funding boost to improve infrastructure.

Just under $0.6 billion in grants has been announced by the federal government's maritime administration, Marad, to fund 31 port improvement projects in 15 states and one US territory, Marad said in a statement.

The funding comes from Marad's port infrastructure development program, which received $2.25 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"The program provides planning support, capital funding, and project management assistance to improve the capacity and efficiency of ports in both urban and rural areas."

Among the projects to receive funds is a plan to provide self-contained power for Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City terminal.

The project will eliminate the terminal's need to draw electric power from local sources, according to Marad.

Directing state funds towards hard-to-decarbonise sectors such as ports and shipping is an ongoing argument in the maritime decarbonisation debate. Earlier this month, green lobbyist T&E called for public funds to go into the European transport sector as a way of reducing emissions from that sector.