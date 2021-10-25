CI International Expanding Physical Operations Following Approval of Restructuring Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CI International's new operation is at Coveñas - Tolu. File Image / Pixabay

Colombian supplier CI International says it is expanding its physical supply operations after receiving approval for a restructuring plan with its banks.

The new operation is at Coveñas - Tolu, south of Cartagena in Colombia's Gulf of Morrosquillo.

"With this new operation CI International will be the only one with a license from the Port Authority to supply bunkers, both VLSFO and LS MGO LS," company president Jaime Alberto Ochoa Muñoz told told Ship & Bunker.

The new operation comes in addition to CI International's existing supply operations at Cartagena, Barranquilla, Santa Marta, and Buenavetura.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, in June Colombian company regulator the Superintendencia de Sociedades added Bogota-based CI International to its list of companies in insolvency proceedings.

Muñoz says the company is now "healthy" having reached a restricting agreement with its banks, and supply operations have resumed at all ports.

"Thanks to all clients that keep trusting Ci International fuels for bunkering all vessels arriving in Colombian Ports," he added.