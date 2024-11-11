Nassau Cruise Port to Build LNG Shore Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New facility to feature 1500 m3 LNG storage tanks. Image Credit: INOX India

Nassau Cruise Port in The Bahamas is set to build a shore power system powered by LNG.

INOX India today said it had won a contract for the project that includes the design, engineering, and supply of a Mini LNG receiving and regasification terminal for the new facility.

It includes ten, 1500 m3 LNG storage tanks, with the facility feeding gas to Island Power Producers Limited (IPP)’s 60 MW combined cycle power plant, which in turn will provide shore power to cruise ships at the Nassau Cruise Port.

INOX India says it hopes the project can serve as a blueprint for similar systems supporting power generation and other energy needs across The Bahamas.

"We are proud to play a key role at the global level in ushering the growing adoption of LNG in various forms, whether as transport fuel or for power generation, with pathbreaking solutions,” said Siddharth Jain, Promoter and Non-Executive Director at INOX India.

“As the largest Mini LNG Terminal ever built by us, and the largest ever installation of double walled vacuum insulated cryogenic tanks, our partnership with Island Power Producers would enable us to collectively build a model application for LNG distribution as well as consumption, for power generation and other energy needs.”

While global use of shore power remains limited, it has long been way for ships to reduce their at-berth emissions.

Such systems allow vessels to 'plug in' while at berth, enabling them to turn off engines that would otherwise be needed to generate power for the vessel.

At-berth emissions attributable the ship are then ostensibly zero, with total emissions being a function of how the shore power is generated.