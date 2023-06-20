Famoil Adds Peruvian Port of Matarani to Bunker Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge Great Tiger will be permanently based at Matarani. Image Credit: Famoil

Marine fuel supplier Famoil has added the port of Matarani in the south of Peru to its list of supply locations.

The firm is using the barge Great Tiger for the operation, supplying bunkers at Matarani as well as Ilo, San Juan de Marcona and San Nicolas, a company representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Tuesday.

"Our crew is ready to go and we look forward to receiving your enquires," the representative said.

In October the company announced it had added the delivery vessel Ecomar II to its fleet in Peru.

Famoil supplies VLSFO, HSFO and ULSD by both barge and truck at ports along Peru's coast.

Contact details for Famoil are as follows:

trading@famoil.com

bunkers@famoil.com