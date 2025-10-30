Bunker Spill Reported in Galveston Following Ship Allision With Pier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A vessel allided with Pier 32 at the Port of Galveston at about 9:50 PM local time on Tuesday, resulting in a discharge of fuel oil. Image Credit: US Coast Guard

A fuel oil spill has been reported at the Port of Galveston.

A vessel allided with Pier 32 at the Port of Galveston at about 9:50 PM local time on Tuesday, resulting in a discharge of fuel oil, the US Coast Guard said in a statement on its website.

"The source of the spill is secured," the US Coast Guard said.

"The spill amount is currently under investigation.

"The Coast Guard, Texas General Land Office and the responsible party, Forestwave Navigation BV, are working together to respond to the spill and have personnel and assets on scene.

"The Galveston Ship Channel is closed from Gulf Copper to Pelican Island Bridge to reduce the impact of the spill."