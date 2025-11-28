BUNKER JOBS: TFG Marine Seeks Bunker Operations Analyst in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in the shipping industry, preferably including time in vessel operations. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is seeking to hire a bunker operations analyst in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in the shipping industry, preferably including time in vessel operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

End to end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution

Working with internal and external counterparties for managing ongoing operations, including pre and post bunker delivery activities

Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulation and respond to vessel issue

Monitor vessels performance during all voyages i.e. speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization

Keep systems updated at all times with accurate data

Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems, and raising any query to relevant department in case of inconsistent data

Managing KYC administration

Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, ensuring that at all times TFG is compliant with local custom regulations

Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules

Manage quality and quantity requirements

Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies. Adhering to the companies Code of Conduct at all times

