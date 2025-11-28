Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: TFG Marine Seeks Bunker Operations Analyst in Mumbai
Friday November 28, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in the shipping industry, preferably including time in vessel operations. Image Credit: TFG Marine
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is seeking to hire a bunker operations analyst in Mumbai.
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in the shipping industry, preferably including time in vessel operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- End to end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution
- Working with internal and external counterparties for managing ongoing operations, including pre and post bunker delivery activities
- Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulation and respond to vessel issue
- Monitor vessels performance during all voyages i.e. speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization
- Keep systems updated at all times with accurate data
- Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems, and raising any query to relevant department in case of inconsistent data
- Managing KYC administration
- Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, ensuring that at all times TFG is compliant with local custom regulations
- Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules
- Manage quality and quantity requirements
- Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies. Adhering to the companies Code of Conduct at all times
For more information, click here.