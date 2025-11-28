BUNKER JOBS: TFG Marine Seeks Bunker Operations Analyst in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday November 28, 2025

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is seeking to hire a bunker operations analyst in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in the shipping industry, preferably including time in vessel operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • End to end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution
  • Working with internal and external counterparties for managing ongoing operations, including pre and post bunker delivery activities
  • Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulation and respond to vessel issue
  • Monitor vessels performance during all voyages i.e. speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization
  • Keep systems updated at all times with accurate data
  • Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems, and raising any query to relevant department in case of inconsistent data
  • Managing KYC administration
  • Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, ensuring that at all times TFG is compliant with local custom regulations
  • Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules
  • Manage quality and quantity requirements
  • Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies. Adhering to the companies Code of Conduct at all times

For more information, click here.

