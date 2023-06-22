Van-Oil Makes First Bunker Delivery at San Juan de Marcona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm announced the delivery at the southern Peruvian port in an emailed statement on Wednesday. Image Credit: Van-Oil

Marine fuels firm Van-Oil Group has carried out its first bunker delivery at the port of San Juan de Marcona.

The firm announced the delivery at the southern Peruvian port in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"We are still innovating and serving the market of Peru," the company said.

The company announced its new operation in the south of Peru last month, and made its first delivery at the port of Pisco earlier in June.

Van-Oil was founded in 1999 with a focus on physical bunker supply at Peruvian ports. The firm also trades in the marine fuel markets of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and Chile, according to the company's website.