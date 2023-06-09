Van-Oil Carries Out First Bunker Supply at Pisco, Peru

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels firm Van-Oil Group has carried out its first delivery from its new physical supply operation in the south of Peru.

The company delivered VLSFO to the tanker Nancy P at Pisco on June 7, a Van-Oil representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The firm used its delivery vessel the Maria Del Pilar for the operation.

"This is the first delivery ever performed at Pisco, Peru, and many more are to follow as well for San Nicolas and Matarani," the representative said.

The company announced its new operation in the south of Peru last month.

Van-Oil was founded in 1999 with a focus on physical bunker supply at Peruvian ports. The firm also trades in the marine fuel markets of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and Chile, according to the company's website.