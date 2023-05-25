Van-Oil Launches New Physical Supply Operation in Peru

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van-Oil was founded in 1999 with a focus on physical bunker supply at Peruvian ports. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Van-Oil Group has launched a new physical supply operation in the south of Peru.

The firm is now supplying bunkers in the south of Peru at Pisco, San Nicolas and Matarani, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Van-Oil was founded in 1999 with a focus on physical bunker supply at Peruvian ports. The firm also trades in the marine fuel markets of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and Chile, according to the company's website.

The company is using its barge the Maria del Pilar, based in Pisco, for the operation.

"Our customers are most ocean-going ship owners and ship operators engaged in the international container, tanker and bulk carrier trades," the company said on the site.

For more information on the new operation, contact sales@van-oil.com.