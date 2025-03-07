Cummins Targets Post-2028 Rollout for Methanol Retrofit Solutions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US-based Cummins has received approval from DNV for its methanol-ready engines. Image Credit: Cummins

US-based engine manufacturer Cummins aims to launch methanol retrofit solutions for ships in the market post-2028.

In an email statement on Thursday, the company said it received approval from classification society DNV for its methanol-ready engines in June 2024.

Following extensive field testing of these engines, which can generate between 2,000 and 2,700 horsepower, Cummins intends to launch methanol retrofit kits for ships after 2028.

These engines can also be integrated with batteries to operate in hybrid mode.

As methanol becomes more widely used and available in ports, more shipowners are expected to explore retrofit solutions for their existing vessels.

This allows them to transition to methanol fuel without the need for costly investments in new methanol-fuelled ships.

"Using a retrofittable solution dismisses the need for a major vessel overhaul and creates an immediate positive impact on carbon-emissions reduction," Dawn Wehr, executive director – strategy, product planning and digital at Cummins, said.