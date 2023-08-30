Eastern Pacific Shipping Receives LNG Bunkers in US for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel was delivered by Shell's 20,000 m3 LNG bunker delivery vessel the Avenir Achievement. Image Credit: Eastern Pacific Shipping

An Eastern Pacific Shipping vessel has taken on LNG as a bunker fuel in the US for the first time.

The Singapore-based company's Suezmax tanker the Starway received 3,300 m3 of LNG at Galveston offshore anchorage on August 24, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The fuel was delivered by Shell's 20,000 m3 LNG bunker delivery vessel the Avenir Achievement.

"Starway currently trades in the spot market," the company said in the post.

"Given the volatility in LNG pricing, bunkering for spot vessels showcases EPS' commitment towards decarbonisation."

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.