Integr8 Fuels Opens New Office in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has hired Lucas Oliveira to lead its new trading desk in Brazil. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels

Global bunkering firm Integr8 Fuels has opened a new office in Brazil for the first time.

The firm previously served South America from its US offices, but has this week opened a new location in Rio de Janeiro, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The emergence of players other than state-controlled Petrobras in Brazil's oil industry has brought with it new opportunities for bunkering, the company argues.

"Several physical bunker suppliers have made recent entries and brought fresh dynamism, more pricing opportunities and greater delivery flexibility to Brazil's bunker market," Integr8 said in the statement.

"A more diverse field of fuel producers and bunker suppliers has unlocked new opportunities that buyers in the know stand to benefit from.

"The types of fuels available has expanded to include most of the top fuel oil and gasoil grades, and a selection of lower-carbon products.

"These supply chain developments are expected to help Brazilian ports compete with long-established bunkering ports worldwide."

The firm has hired Lucas Oliveira to lead its new trading desk in Brazil. Oliveira was previously a marine business development consultant for Raizen, and had worked for the company since January 2017.