TFG Marine Adds HSFO to Trinidad and Tobago Supply Offer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company can now offer HSFO as well as VLSFO and LSMGO in the Caribbean country. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker firm TFG Marine has added HSFO to the range of products it offers in Trinidad and Tobago.

The company can now offer HSFO as well as VLSFO and LSMGO in the Caribbean country, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"In addition to our regular VLSFO and LSMGO bunkering service from our Trinidad and Tobago offshore operation, we are now pleased to be able to offer HSFO, a first for the region," the firm said.

"To find out how we can supply you with a low-hassle, high-quality fuel delivery, get in touch with our Caribbean sales team."

To contact the company's team in the Caribbean, email Panama.Bunkers@trafigura.com.