Maersk Announces New Green Methanol Deal With US Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk currently has 19 methanol-fuelled container ships on order, the first of which is due to enter service in the middle of next year. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk has signed its ninth deal securing green methanol supply for its ships.

Maersk has signed a letter of intent with US-based SunGas Renewables setting out plans to buy methanol from several of the firm's facilities, the container line said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The first facility is due to come online in 2026, with an annual production capacity of about 390,000 mt of bio-methanol.

"Securing green marine fuels at a global scale within this decade will require rapid scale up of green methanol production capacity using a variety of technology and feedstock pathways," Emma Mazhari, head of green sourcing and portfolio management at Maersk, said in the statement.

"We are very pleased to welcome SunGas Renewables as a strategic partner in our efforts to achieve our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2040 across our entire business, and to ensure meaningful progress is made within this decade in line with the Paris Agreement."

Maersk currently has 19 methanol-fuelled container ships on order, the first of which is due to enter service in the middle of next year. The container line has previously said it will need about 6 million mt/year of green methanol for its new carbon-neutral ships by 2030.