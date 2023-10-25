Crowley to Bunker LNG on Panama Canal's Pacific Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel on the Panama Canal. File Image / Pixabay.

A permit for liquified natural gas bunkering permit on the Panama Canal's Pacific side has been issued to Crowley Maritime.

LNG bunkering could start next year, the company has said.

"Crowley is preparing to provide bunkering and related port solutions to safely deliver lower-emission LNG to vessels for fuel and cryogenic tank cooldown services at the canal," according to a company statement.

Crowley, which has a long presence providing maritime services in the region, is "strategically growing its LNG bunkering operations across North and Central America", Crowley Shipping's senior vice president and general manager James Fowler said.

As shipping's energy transition gathers pace, LNG is seen by many market observes as the most viable alternative marine fuel over the medium term