Crowley to Build First Fully Electric Tugboat in US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is due to enter service by mid-2023. Image Credit: Crowley Maritime Corporation

US-based Crowley Maritime Corporation is set to build and operate the country's first fully electric tugboat.

The tug, to be named eWolf, will replace a conventional one burning more than 30,000 gallons/year of diesel, Crowley said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The vessel will enter service at the Port of San Diego's Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal by the middle of 2023.

"Crowley's first-of-its-kind electric tugboat is a game changer. It checks all the boxes by providing environmental, economic, and operational benefits for our communities and maritime industry," Michael Zucchet, chairman of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, said in the statement.

"We are proud to work with Crowley and couldn't be more pleased the eWolf will operate exclusively on San Diego Bay."