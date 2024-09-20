BUNKER JOBS: Senior Bunker Trader Wanted in US

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Vernon Jayanathan

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role in the US.

I am working with an ambitious trading and shipping firm that is looking for a senior bunker trader to join their offices in either Houston or Connecticut.

This really is a unique opportunity for a successful bunker trader with at least five years' experience who is now looking to add to their portfolio. As you will be joining a relatively small US trading team, but with the financial backing of a huge FTSE 100 behemoth, the opportunities are enormous.

Because it is still a fairly small team, if you currently feel that you are limited both career-wise and financially by internal rules regarding the clients you are and are not allowed to manage, this could be the role for you.

The successful applicant must have a sound understanding of how the bunker industry works. More importantly they must be able to demonstrate that they consistently bring in at least US$70,000/month from a loyal and transferable list of clients.

The firm in question is a great employer. I know this as I have I have already recruited several people for them around the world. They offer generous packages, regularly paid bonuses, and provide all the other benefits that befit such a senior position.

If you are outside these two cities, a relocation package may be available.

All this is not for nothing. To succeed, you need to have exceptional negotiation skills, be commercially astute, and have unbeatable sales and account-management ability. A team mindset and a real determination to be successful is also essential.

The management are not micro managers so you need to be motivated and take pride in what you do. You will be treated like a professional from the start so you will be expected to act like one.

Do you have the gumption to go out and realise all the enormous opportunities that such a role brings?

If you do and think that you fit the bill, I can be contacted on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

I look forward to hearing from you.