GP Global Hires Former Bomin US Chief as New Americas President of Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Owen was previously president of Bomin Bunker Oil Corp. in the US. Image Credit: GP Global

Global trading company GP Global has appointed Gene Owen as its new president of trading in the Americas.

For the last eight years Owen was president of the US unit of Bomin Group, and will now be based in GP Global's Houston office as it seeks to expand its presence in the region, the company said in an emailed statement Monday.

"As the bunkering landscape continues to shift into new directions, with new global specifications and regulations, our expansion into the Americas underscores the success the company has achieved across its business units, in the face of a challenging global economic climate," Chris Todd, head of bunkering for the West of Suez at GP Global, said in the statement.