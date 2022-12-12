Dispute Emerges Over Panama Cruise Terminal Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The government-owned terminal named Monjasa as its exclusive bunker supplier in October. Image Credit: Port Colon 2000

A dispute has emerged in Panama over the right to supply bunkers at a cruise terminal.

In October global bunker supplier and trading firm Monjasa was granted the exclusive right to supply bunkers at the Colon 2000 cruise terminal at the northern end of the Panama Canal.

Cruise firm Carnival Corporation wrote to the Panama Maritime Authority late last month to question the decision, asking for more suppliers to be allowed to deliver bunkers at the terminal, market sources told Ship & Bunker this week. The firm is understood to currently be contracted with Minerva Bunkering to supply its vessels in Panama.

"Carnival will continue to pursue getting the proper authorities to allow any bunker supplier that can demonstrate they meet all requirements the opportunity to do so," a representative of the cruise firm told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

A Monjasa representative said the firm was happy to compete with other suppliers.

"Monjasa has earned its place to fuel global shipping through our high quality operations, and we welcome competition at a level playing field," the representative said.

"We thereby also invite everyone who meets the established operational requirements to compete at equal terms as it will only further improve our industry and ultimately benefit the end customer.

"As an example, this could be be anything from operating modern and SIRE-vetted tankers, environmental management and demonstrated oil spill response, or how we work with our customers on improving satisfaction year-on-year as part of our ISO-9001 Quality Management System.

"In our eyes, this is what our industry deserves."

While exclusive supply contracts are not common at the largest bunkering hubs, similar arrangements are in place at other locations around the world.