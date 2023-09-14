Monjasa Deploys Biofuel Bunker Supply Capacity in Latin America

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa has received ISCC certification for biofuel supply in Panama, the US, Denmark, Dubai and Singapore as of July. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is preparing to supply biofuel bunker blends in Latin America.

The company has deployed capacity to deliver 5,000-7,000 mt/month of biofuel blends at the Colombian port of Cartagena, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The firm will primarily be supplying B20 and B30 blends of second-generation FAME mixed with VLSFO.

"Together with our partners, we have enabled biofuels supply not only for the Colombian market, but potentially also for the main ports across Latin America, including the Panama Canal," Camilo Angulo Ferrand, trading manager at Monjasa Americas, said in the statement.

"Looking at the current demand, it is the large container lines who are showing concrete interest and driving demand for biofuels in this market.

"Looking towards 2025, we expect that biofuels will become a broadly accepted option to comply with IMO's strategy on reducing CO2-emissions from maritime shipping."

Monjasa has received ISCC certification for biofuel supply in Panama, the US, Denmark, Dubai and Singapore as of July.