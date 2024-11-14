San Diego Wins $59 Million Grant for Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port has been awarded almost $59 million by the US Environmental Protection Agency for its clean cargo project that includes shore power provision. Image Credit: Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego has been awarded a significant US government grant to support its efforts to install shore power facilities.

The port has been awarded almost $59 million by the US Environmental Protection Agency for its clean cargo project that includes shore power provision, it said in a statement on its website.

The project has been awarded an additional $28 million in funding from the Port of San Diego, the San Diego Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Dole, PASHA, Skycharger and SSA Marine.

The project contains the following elements, according to the release:

Construct all remaining improvements to the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminals' (TAMT) legacy 12-kilovolt (kV) electrical distribution system (12-kV loop) to support zero-emissions electric equipment and shore power systems.

Install two shore power systems to support commercial harbor craft at TAMT and deployed throughout San Diego Bay.

Install a shore power system to support Ocean Going Vessels calling at TAMT that can connect to the system.

Advance a proposed Zero Emissions Truck Stop, strategically located to serve the Port of San Diego's two maritime cargo terminals, the arterial corridor Harbor Drive, and the region's freeway network.

Purchase and deploy battery-electric zero-emissions equipment, vehicles, and charging infrastructure, including 32 pieces of cargo handling equipment, 20 medium-duty stevedore shuttle vans, and 25 heavy-duty trucks.

"The Port of San Diego has long been a leader in powering our national supply chain and advancing low-emission technology, and the San Diego Clean Cargo Project will take that commitment even further," Senator Alex Padilla said in the statement.

"This critical investment, made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, will electrify two of the Port's high-volume cargo terminals to reduce air pollution in surrounding communities and stimulate economic growth."