New Bunker Brokerage Launched

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TWI launches with offices in New Jersey. Image Credit: TWI

Tammi Welch-Ingannamorte today announced she has founded a new bunker brokerage, TW International Services (TWI).

With offices in New Jersey, Welch says the company offers pure bunker brokering and fuel management services.

Welch-Ingannamorte is already well known to many in the industry having held senior executive roles at brokerage LQM Petroleum Services from 1992 until its sale in 2015. Most recently she was VP at online bunker procurement platform ClearLynx.

Welch says she will continue to consult with ClearLynx as she transitions to running TW International. TWI will also utilize ClearLynx as its platform.

"I have always supported and demonstrated how a ship owner can continue to use their trusted brokers, while using the [ClearLynx] system to create further value. I plan to fully demonstrate that with the launch of TWI," Welch said in an emailed statement.

