Long Beach Joins Zero Emissions Trade Route Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Long Beach harbour. File Image Pixabay.

The US West Coast port of Long Beach has joined the zero-emissions trans-Pacific seaborne cargo initiative, also know as the Shanghai-Los Angeles green shipping corridor.

The green corridor plan has many backers including global city network C40 Cities. Rotterdam, Shenzhen, Houston and Singapore are all members of the network.

"The Port of Long Beach has an arsenal of environmental initiatives, with an ultimate goal of reaching zero-emission terminal operations by 2030 and truck operations by 2035," said Long Beach Harbor Commission president Steven Neal.

"Joining the Green Shipping Corridor extends our influence outside of our own city, seeks to decarbonize shipping operations, and reinforces our commitment to balancing economic activity with sustainability."