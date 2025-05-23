Burando Energies Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wang previously worked for Dan-Bunkering in its Houston office since 2018. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Marine fuel supplier Burando Energies has hired a senior bunker trader in Houston.

Jennifer Wang has joined Burando Energies as senior bunker trader in Houston as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Wang previously worked for Dan-Bunkering in its Houston office from May 2018 to March of this year, starting out on an internship before being made a bunker trader.

"Jennifer brings over seven years of experience in bunker trading, having worked across multiple time zones and major global markets in Asia, Europe, and the Americas," the company said in the post.

"She has supported a wide range of merchant fleets, including container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers, and general cargo ships, with a strong emphasis on operational reliability and commercial insight.

"Based in Houston, Jennifer will lead our growth across North and South America, with a particular focus on transpacific trades."