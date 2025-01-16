Port of Oakland Sees Surge in Shore Power Usage in H1 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power usage at the Port of Oakland averaged 94% in the first half of 2024, a rise from 85% for all of 2023. Image Credit: Port of Oakland

Shore power usage at the Port of Oakland in California averaged 94% in the first six months of 2024, up from 85% in all of 2023.

The rise was driven by more container ships connecting to shore power, with May 2024 reaching a record 99% ship plug-in rate.

Out of 517 vessels visiting the port in H1 2024, 488 either plugged into shore power or used a barge for electricity supply, the Port of Oakland mentioned on its website.

Shore power, or cold ironing, is a process where a vessel connects to onshore electrical power while docked, instead of relying on its onboard auxiliary engines for power to run equipment and systems.

This reduces port emissions, noise, and fuel consumption while the ship is in port.

Several global ports have either installed or are in the process of installing shore power systems.

The Port of Oakland also plans to install mobile shore power outlets in the future, which will offer greater flexibility for ships to connect at the dock. Unlike stationary shore power outlets, which are fixed in position, mobile units can be moved to different positions.