Galveston LNG Bunkering Facility to Start Operations in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The site is adjacent to the Texas City Ship Channel and close to Texas City, Galveston and Houston. Image Credit: Galveston LNG Bunker Port

The developers of an LNG bunkering facility in Galveston have signed a deal acquiring the site where it will be built, with plans for operations to start in 2026.

Galveston LNG Bunker Port has signed a lease agreement with the City of Texas City for 140 acres of land on Shoal Point in Galveston County, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The site is adjacent to the Texas City Ship Channel and close to Texas City, Galveston and Houston.

Galveston LNG Bunker Port is a joint venture formed by Seapath Group and Pilot LNG in September 2023. The company expects the final investment decision on setting up the facility to emerge in the second half of this year, with operations starting in late 2026.

The facility will be able to provide bio- and synthetic LNG in future as well as the fossil product once the feedstock is available, CEO Jonathan Cook told Ship & Bunker.

"GLBP is fortunate to have a collaborative partner in Texas City, and we believe this is the best possible site in the entire Galveston Bay region for our clean energy facility," Cook said in the statement.

"Its strategic location and proximity to the key ports of Texas City, Galveston, and Houston is critical in ensuring the successful delivery of this LNG marine fuels project.

"We look forward to more announcements in the coming weeks and months as additional milestones are achieved towards the successful delivery of the project."

In the first phase of the project the facility is expected to produce 300,000 gallons per day of LNG bunkers, and the plan is then to expand output to 600,000 gallons per day.