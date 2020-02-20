US HSFO Demand Drops to 5% of Total as VLSFO Rises: Argus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US appears to be abandoning HSFO more quickly than other parts of the world. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

High sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) now claims just a 5% share of the total bunker market in the US, according to price reporting agency Argus Media.

HSFO makes up 5% of sales, marine gasoil 33-38% and very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) 57-62%, Argus reported Wednesday, citing estimates from marine fuel sellers in the US.

EIA data from 2016-2017 showed HSFO previously had a 70-74% share of the US market, Argus said.

In preliminary bunker demand data for January 2020, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority has reported HSFO took up 16.9% of total demand there, compared with a 90.3% share a year earlier.