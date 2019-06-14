San Francisco Zero Emissions Ferry Project Gets Investment Boost

San Francisco Zero Emissions Ferry Project. Image Credit: SW/TCH Maritime

A project to build an 84-passenger ferry billed as as the first zero-emissions e-Ferry in the US, powered by hydrogen fuel cell, has received an investment boost from SW/TCH Maritime.

The vessel is currently under construction at the Bay Ship & Yacht shipyard in Alameda, CA, and will eventually operate in San Francisco.

The project is being funded by SW/TCH and a $3 million grant from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

SW/TCH is looking to build the first fleet of zero-emissions maritime vessels in the US, and the San Francisco e-ferry will act as the flagship vessel for SW/TCH’s fleet.

The “Water Go Round” e-ferry in being built in collaboration with Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine (GGZEM), a provider of turn-key hydrogen fuel cell power systems for ships.

SW/TCH, which will also consider battery power for its vessels that are charged with shore power, is also looking to establish a fully electric ferry in New York City.

“San Francisco is one of many growing port cities in the US that is struggling to accommodate intensifying strain on legacy commuting systems, but has untapped potential to better use its waterways,” said Pace Ralli, Co-Founder of SW/TCH.

“Commuters are seeking more flexible and enjoyable transportation solutions that avoid traffic around the Bay Area, and we’re honored to be working with GGZEM and the State of California to develop one of the cleanest possible commuting options, for public use or as a dedicated service that companies can offer their employees.”