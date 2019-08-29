Shipping Company Fined for Breaking ECA Rules

Ship was sailing in the Caribbean sea region. File image/Pixabay.

A shipping company found breaking the 0.1% sulfur limit on using bunker fuel in the US Caribberan emissions control area (ECA) has been fined by a US court.

A US district court fined ship operator Ionian Shipping and ship owner Lily Shipping and a number of individuals $3 million for breaking the rules.

The ship concerned was the Ocean Princess which carryied petroluem products to and from the Caribbean port of St Croix, according to maritime news provider Seanews citing local news sources.

Non-compliant fuel was switched from the cargo to the bunker tanks during its voyages, the report said.

According to shipping database equasis, the ship is a 8,016 deadweight tonne oil products tanker built in 2003 and flagged in Panama.

Ships plying sea routes in or through an ECA must use fuel limited to 0.1% sulfur.