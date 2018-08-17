Milestone Hit with Delivery of First North American-Built LNG Fuelled Ferry

The ferry MV Armand-Imbeau II built for the Canadian operator Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ), will operate on LNG fuel. Copyright: Davie Shipyards

Wärtsilä has marked the milestone delivery of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled ferry to be built in North America.

The new 92 metre long MV Armand-Imbeau II, built for the Canadian operator Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ), is fitted with a broad scope of Wärtsilä solutions including the dual-fuel engines, the fuel storage, and control and supply system.

The final commissioning of the vessel took place at the Chantier Davie Canada shipyard.

Featuring dual-fuel engines, the vessel is intended to primarily burn LNG bunkers.

In 2015 STQ took delivery of North America's first LNG-powered ferry.

The firm also has a third LNG-fuelled vessel on order.