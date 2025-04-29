California's Port Stockton Opens Upgraded Renewable Fuels Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BWC Terminals targets growing renewable fuel storage demand in California. Image Credit: BWC Terminals

BWC Terminals has completed the expansion of its renewable fuel terminal in the Port of Stockton, California.

The upgraded terminal includes a Marine Oil Terminal Engineering and Maintenance Standards (MOTEMS)-compliant dock, BMC Terminals said in a statement on its website last week.

The dock is designed to transfer renewable diesel and biodiesel from ships.

The renewable diesel will be used for the heavy transport sector as well as potentially for the shipping sector.

BMC says it has expanded the Stockton terminal by over 500% in the past five years to meet growing demand for renewable fuel storage in California.

"This new facility will not only accommodate the growing demand for low-emission fuel but also position the Port as a leader in supporting California's ambitious climate goals and the future of sustainable shipping," Kirk DeJesus, Port Director for the Port of Stockton, said.