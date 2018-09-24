Georgia Kounalakis Joins Bunker One as Supplier Takes Aim at Offshore Gulf Physical Supply Market

Georgia Kounalakis, Managing Director, Gulf of Mexico - offshore. Image Credit: Bunker One

Georgia Kounalakis has joined Bunker One as part of the supplier's move to expand its US operations into the offshore Gulf of Mexico physical supply market.

Kounalakis is a well known figure within the bunker industry with a career spanning some 20 years, the vast majority of which has been spent at Aegean.

Her new role, that Ship & Bunker understands was effective from the beginning of last month, will be heading the new unit Bunker One (Gulf of Mexico).

The also newly employed Theodoris Motsenigos will be responsible for all operational matters, and will commerce offshore supplies by mid-October 2018 offering bunkering services off both the Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

Supply vessel M/T Barbarica will cover the four key lightering zones of Galveston Offshore Lightering Area, South Sabine Pass, South West Pass, and Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP).

"I am confident the M/T BARBARICA will serve as the safest and most efficient refueling solution for all customers operating in the region," Kounalakis commented.

With manifolds for gas oil and HFO at midship and a pumping rate of up to 2,000 m3/h, the vessel is set to supply RMG 180/380 HSFO and 0.10% sulfur MGO to ISO 8217: 2010 specs.

"We believe that there are substantial synergies to be captured with our existing US footprint and the solid structure already put in place - ensuring our leadership position leading into 2020," said Peter Zachariassen, Global Director at Bunker One.

"I am very pleased to welcome Georgia and Theodoris to my team. They are highly skilled and experienced professionals and very dedicated to providing customers with excellent service delivery."

Contact details for the new operation are as follows:

Georgia Kounalakis

Managing Director

Gulf of Mexico - offshore

Phone +1 {201} 577 8476

Mobile +1 {201} 577 8476

gku@bunkerone.com

Theodoris Motsenigos

Operation Manager

Gulf of Mexico - offshore

Phone + 30 697 2444 925

Mobile + 30 697 2444 925

theo@bunkerone.com