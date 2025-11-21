Gibraltar October Bunker Calls Up 10.7% On the Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

443 bunker calls were recorded in October, up from 400 a year ago. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: GPA

A total of 443 bunker calls were recorded in Gibraltar in October, up 10.7% from 400 calls recorded in October 2024.

October bunker calls were also slightly higher compared to 431 recorded in the previous month of September, according to data from the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA).

4,318 bunker calls were recorded in the first 10 months of this year, up 2.7% from 4,204 recorded in the same period last year.

33 cruise ships arrived in Gibraltar in October, the highest since 41 recorded in April 2025.

Gibraltar's average VLSFO price in October was $467/mt, down from $575/mt a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $499.5/mt in October, down from $606.5/mt a year ago.

The port authority does not disclose bunker sales data.