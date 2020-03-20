Argentina Bunker Sales May Halt on Customs Office Closure: Source

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker supply may be about to dry up in Argentina. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Sales of bunker fuels in Argentina may be about to halt because of customs office closures, according to a source familiar with the market there.

Refineries in the country are stopping offering very low sulfur fuel oil and marine gasoil as of Friday, the source said.

Argentina's customs authorities have announced they may need to close most of their offices in the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the source added, and this has prompted the decision by local bunker producers.

Argentinian energy producer YPF started offering very low sulfur fuel oil at domestic ports in October as ships started switching to low-sulfur bunkers ahead of IMO 2020.