Bunker Jobs: Junior Bunker Trader, Connecticut
Thursday April 23, 2020
Maritime recruitment Company Ltd is seeking a junior bunker trader to join an international firm that supplies bunker fuels, lubricants, and other related products and services to more than 3,000 vessels a year, worldwide.
Scope/Key Responsibilities:
Based in Connecticut, your responsibilities will include building and maintaining a customer portfolio, and developing and expanding an existing supplier base, particularly in Central/South America and the Caribbean.
Your primary role is day-to-day trading, focusing on sales and purchase of bunker fuel. The job requires travelling primarily, but not limited to the Americas.
Requirements:
- A University Degree
- 6 months +work experience in bunker trading/buying/brokerage
- Fluent English speaking and writing, Spanish and any other language is an advantage
- Strong IT and communication skills
- A high level of emotional intelligence
- Excellent organizational skills and the ability to multitask
- Willingness to occasionally be flexible about working hours
- The ability to work both independently and as part of a team
What is on offer:
- The opportunity to forge an exciting career with an ambitious firm. Training will be provided to help you on your way
- A dynamic team environment
- Excellent working environment in modern office premises
- Competitive remuneration in the market based on your actual performance
If you are interested, please contact vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com