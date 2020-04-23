Bunker Jobs: Junior Bunker Trader, Connecticut

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime recruitment Company Ltd is seeking a junior bunker trader to join an international firm that supplies bunker fuels, lubricants, and other related products and services to more than 3,000 vessels a year, worldwide.



Scope/Key Responsibilities:



Based in Connecticut, your responsibilities will include building and maintaining a customer portfolio, and developing and expanding an existing supplier base, particularly in Central/South America and the Caribbean.



Your primary role is day-to-day trading, focusing on sales and purchase of bunker fuel. The job requires travelling primarily, but not limited to the Americas.



Requirements:

A University Degree

6 months +work experience in bunker trading/buying/brokerage

Fluent English speaking and writing, Spanish and any other language is an advantage

Strong IT and communication skills

A high level of emotional intelligence

Excellent organizational skills and the ability to multitask

Willingness to occasionally be flexible about working hours

The ability to work both independently and as part of a team

What is on offer:

The opportunity to forge an exciting career with an ambitious firm. Training will be provided to help you on your way

A dynamic team environment

Excellent working environment in modern office premises

Competitive remuneration in the market based on your actual performance



If you are interested, please contact vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com