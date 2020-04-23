Bunker Jobs: Junior Bunker Trader, Connecticut

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Thursday April 23, 2020

Maritime recruitment Company Ltd is seeking a junior bunker trader to join an international firm that supplies bunker fuels, lubricants, and other related products and services to more than 3,000 vessels a year, worldwide.

Scope/Key Responsibilities:

Based in Connecticut, your responsibilities will include building and maintaining a customer portfolio, and developing and expanding an existing supplier base, particularly in Central/South America and the Caribbean.

Your primary role is day-to-day trading, focusing on sales and purchase of bunker fuel. The job requires travelling primarily, but not limited to the Americas.

Requirements:

  • A University Degree
  • 6 months +work experience in bunker trading/buying/brokerage
  • Fluent English speaking and writing, Spanish and any other language is an advantage
  • Strong  IT and communication skills
  • A high level of emotional intelligence
  • Excellent organizational skills and the ability to multitask
  • Willingness to occasionally be flexible about working hours
  • The ability to work both independently and as part of a team

What is on offer:

  • The opportunity to forge an exciting career with an ambitious firm. Training will be provided to help you on your way
  • A dynamic team environment
  • Excellent working environment in modern office premises
  • Competitive remuneration in the market based on your actual performance


If you are interested, please contact vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

About Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

With a deep and wide understanding of, and experience in, the Bunker Industry, we offer clients help with attracting the right talent. This can range from initial identification all the way to a full search and selection process. The firm intends to establish itself as the Bunker Industry’s recruitment partner of choice by adopting a relentless focus on integrity and service.

For candidates, we provide discrete and considered advice on the many organisations that exist in what really is a wonderfully diverse and exciting industry and help you find one that is just right for you.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

