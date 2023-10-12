LNG Bunkering Coming to Panama Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship design firm Seaspan has signed a deal with global energy company AES setting out a plan to collaborate on LNG bunkering from the Costa Norte LNG terminal in Colon. Image Credit: Seaspan

LNG could be available as a bunker fuel in Panama in less than a year.

Ship design firm Seaspan has signed a deal with global energy company AES setting out a plan to collaborate on LNG bunkering from the Costa Norte LNG terminal in Colon, it said in a statement on its website.

The firm is working on a project to expand the terminal to include LNG refuelling infrastructure. That expansion, along with an LNG bunker delivery vessel being deployed in the area, could bring LNG as a marine fuel to Panama from the second half of 2024.

"Seaspan is proud to collaborate with AES to provide LNG bunkering in the Panama region and lead the way in providing energy transformation opportunities in the global marine sector," Ian McIver, president of Seaspan Energy, said in the statement.

"Together we will provide low-carbon solutions for ship owners who want to decarbonize their operations and transition to cleaner marine fuels."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.