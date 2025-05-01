US Push to Revamp LNG Rules Could Boost Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US government's push to update outdated LNG regulations could unlock new opportunities for bunkering infrastructure. File Image / Pixabay

A new federal rulemaking effort could make it easier to build and operate LNG bunkering facilities in the US as part of the President Donald Trump administration's push to expand American energy infrastructure.

US Transportation Secretary Sean P Duffy announced on April 29 that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is beginning the process of updating outdated safety rules for LNG facilities.

The rules, originally written over 40 years ago, have long been seen as a barrier to smaller-scale LNG projects, including marine fuel bunkering.

"This is about unleashing American energy," Secretary Duffy said.

"Within 100 days, we're doing just that.

"PHMSA is laying the groundwork to revamp decades-old regulations and slash red tape to increase LNG exports, generate good-paying jobs, and allow the U.S. to safely send more of its natural resources around the world. Under this administration, America is building again," he added.

The Department of Transportation has noted that current PHMSA regulations have not kept pace with technological advancements or the growth of the LNG industry. There is increasing interest in the US domestic LNG market, including for bunkering operations.

Currently, only a few US ports offer LNG bunkering. The new effort could open the door for LNG bunkers available at more locations. PHMSA is also considering changes that would make project approvals faster and more predictable, and better aligned with international standards.

The PHMSA regulates the safe operation of the 3.3-million-mile pipeline network across the country and nearly 1.2 million daily hazardous materials shipments by land, sea and air.