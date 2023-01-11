Port of Prince Rupert Proposes Open-Loop Scrubber Ban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority is seeking feedback on its updated regulations up to February 5. Image Credit: Prince Rupert Port Authority

The Port of Prince Rupert in Canada is proposing to ban the use of open-loop scrubbers within its waters.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority has published a proposed update to its port information guide for 2023, including for the first time a ban on the use of open-loop scrubbers. Scrubbers operating on a closed-loop basis with waste discharged elsewhere would still be allowed.

The port authority is seeking feedback on its proposals up to February 5.

Scrubbers have been gaining in popularity in recent years as a means of complying with stricter air emission regulations while continuing to burn HSFO rather than switching to more expensive alternatives.

The technology has largely been accepted by regulators, but environmental campaigners object to it on the basis of the potential impact of scrubber washwater being released into the marine environment.