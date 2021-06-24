New Bunker Supplier Launches in US Gulf

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will specialise in offshore deliveries near Galveston. File Image / Pixabay

A former bunker buying manager for American Eagle Tankers has set up a new marine fuel supply firm in the US Gulf.

Robert Love, formerly global fuel manager for AET, left the firm to become senior managing partner of Gulf Coast Fuel Supply last month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

The company's bunker barge the Bonaire Trader -- previously operating at South African ports -- has now arrived in Houston and is serving customers.

"Gulf Coast Fuel Supply is an offshore fuel supplier specializing in MGO and VLSFO deliveries at the Galveston Lightering area," the company said on its website.

"Our dedicated chemical tanker and experienced bunker crew are standing by to offer your fleet the best in service and fuel quality.

"We have installed Coriolis meters for both products to ensure accurate delivery quantities with minimal crew interaction for your vessel's safety."

The company's launch comes at a time of prolonged distress for the US Gulf bunker market. The region's first-quarter sales volumes this year were 22% lower than those seen in the same period a year earlier, according to Ship & Bunker & BLUE Insight's quarterly market survey.