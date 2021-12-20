Minerva Launches Physical Bunker Supply in Argentina

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva has deployed the tanker HE MAN H for its new Argentinian operation. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering has launched a new physical supply operation in Argentina.

The company is now supplying bunkers in Buenos Aires, Zona Comun, Campana/Zarate and other ports in the region by appointment, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. Minerva is using its time-chartered tanker the MT HE MAN H for the new operation.

"By adding this new operation to Minerva's footprint, we can offer vessels calling Argentine ports physical supply options across the length of their voyages, providing the flexibility our customers require with the consistency of service they know they can expect from Minerva," Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva, said in the statement.

"Leveraging the unique breadth of Minerva's global physical network is fundamental to how we serve our clients."