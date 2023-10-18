Biofuel Supplier GoodFuels Expands to Americas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has launched FincoEnergies Americas and appointed Kimberly Westmoreland as its managing director. Image Credit: FincoEnergies

FincoEnergies, the sustainable energy firm that controls brands including GoodFuels and GoodShipping, has expanded to the Americas for the first time.

The firm has launched FincoEnergies Americas and appointed Kimberly Westmoreland as its managing director, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The US team will seek to provide biofuels, carbon offsetting and insetting across the Americas.

Westmoreland joined the company in March as an Amsterdam-based strategic business consultant for GoodNRG Group, before taking on the new role based in Charlotte, North Carolina as of this month.

Westmoreland was previously senior director for global marine operations at Parkland USA from October 2022 to March of this year, and had earlier served in a range of roles for Royal Caribbean from 2011 to last year.

"I am genuinely inspired by the innovative mindset of FincoEnergies and the clear business achievements of GoodFuels and GoodShipping," Westmoreland said in the statement.

"I am proud to be at the forefront of the energy transition at FincoEnergies Americas, delivering solutions such as sustainable biofuels, carbon insetting and carbon offsetting that can make a tangible difference today on the environmental footprint of the maritime industry.

"I eagerly look forward to engaging with our valued customers and partners to deliver our vision of working together for a better world."

GoodFuels is a leading supplier of biofuel blends to the marine fuel market.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.