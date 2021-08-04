Tropic Oil Hires Marine Sales and Operations Specialist

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tropic Oil Company is based in Miami. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel supplier Tropic Oil Company has hired a new marine sales and operations specialist.

Pierce Conlin has joined the firm in Miami as marine sales and operations specialist, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Conlin was previously a bunker broker and trader for OceanConnect Marine in New York.

"Pierce will be responsible for the management of workflow throughout the entire marine department while maintaining key customer and partner relationships," the company said in the statement.

Miami-based Tropic Oil was founded in 1952 and has been involved in bunker supply since the 1960s, according to the company's website. The company makes deliveries by truck, barge and pipeline.