Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: JuWonOil Seeks Marine Sales Executive in Houston
Bunker trading firm JuWonOil is seeking to hire a marine sales executive in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in marine energy and lubricants sales and a strong knowledge of the Texas and North America markets, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Tuesday.
"We are looking for a Marine Sales Executive to drive sales and business development efforts in marine and energy lubricants," the company said in the advertisement.
"Knowledge of marine fuels is a strong advantage.
"The ideal candidate will possess strong knowledge of the Texas and North America markets and its clientele."
For more information and to apply for the role, contact Mail@juwonoil.com.