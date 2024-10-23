BUNKER JOBS: JuWonOil Seeks Marine Sales Executive in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in marine energy and lubricants sales and a strong knowledge of the Texas and North America markets. Image Credit: JuWonOil

Bunker trading firm JuWonOil is seeking to hire a marine sales executive in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in marine energy and lubricants sales and a strong knowledge of the Texas and North America markets, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Tuesday.

"We are looking for a Marine Sales Executive to drive sales and business development efforts in marine and energy lubricants," the company said in the advertisement.

"Knowledge of marine fuels is a strong advantage.

"The ideal candidate will possess strong knowledge of the Texas and North America markets and its clientele."

For more information and to apply for the role, contact Mail@juwonoil.com.