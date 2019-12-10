Monjasa Expands Physical Supply Ops to Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Monjasa has expanded its physical bunker supply footprint into the US Gulf region with a new operation in Houston.

The operations include two dedicated barges supplying all grades of marine fuels, including 0.50%S IMO 2020 compliant oil products, which are currently being loaded from the Bostco oil terminal.

The company says the sheer geographical size of the Houston market, which includes 12 different supply locations ranging across more than 400 km, leaves room for several suppliers in niche markets.

"To enter a consolidated bunker market like Houston, we have to bring something new. I believe that our detailed knowledge of maritime logistics from the Panama Canal coupled with our existing close relations with global shipowners and operators sets us apart," Rasmus Jacobsen, Managing Director Monjasa Americas, commented in a statement released today.

"With IMO 2020 just around the corner, market complexity is further increasing and by truly understanding the logistics surrounding each refuelling operation we become a relevant partner."