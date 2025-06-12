Wind-Powered Fleet Tops 70 Ships, Bulk Carriers Lead the Way: ISWA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IWSA says another 130 ships have wind propulsion systems on order. Image Credit: Bar Technologies

The global fleet of large commercial vessels equipped with wind propulsion systems has reached 70 vessels, according to the International Windship Association (IWSA).

With around 130 more vessels on order, wind propulsion is gaining steady momentum as shipowners seek solutions to reduce bunker consumption and emissions to comply with tightening regulations, IWSA said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The updated figures on the IWSA website reflect installations only up to early 2025, with further updates due to include Q1 2025 activity.

Of the 55 vessels detailed, 38 are retrofits and 17 are newbuilds, showcasing growing interest in adapting the existing fleet. Rotor sails remain the most widely used technology, though retractable wing sails and suction sails are also gaining traction.

Bulk carriers lead adoption with 22 ships fitted with wind-assist systems, followed by general cargo ships (15), Ro-Ro (8) and tankers (8).