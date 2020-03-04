Bunker Jobs: USA-Based Traders, 3 Positions

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd are pleased to be working with a renowned Marine Fuel brokerage and trading company for two of their offices in the USA.

We are seeking 3 traders who can be based in either San Antonio, Texas or Stanford, Connecticut.

The package will reflect experience. Help with relocation from other parts of the USA available.



Your duties will include, amongst others:

Managing accounts

Building up your own portfolio

Traveling around both domestically and abroad to see clients

Representing the firm at some of the many conferences and events in the bunker industry

Building long term relationships based on trust and mutual respect.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572