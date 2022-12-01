Tanker Company TORM Hires Bunker Purchase Manager From Scorpio

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Tanker company TORM Has hired a new bunker purchase manager in the US from Scorpio Group.

Sergi Calls has joined the firm as bunker purchase manager in Houston as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Calls was previously a bunker trader for Scorpio Group from June 2020 to last month, and had earlier served as a junior bunker broker for Cockett Group in Florida.

TORM has a fleet of about 80 tankers ranging from 45,000 to 115,000 DWT in size and specialising in transporting clean petroleum products around the world, according to the company's website.